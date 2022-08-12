Driver falls asleep in Eaton County, crashes car, police say

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man was ticketed Friday after he reportedly fell asleep while driving and crashed in Eaton County.

According to authorities, the crash happened in Benton Township, between Charlotte and Potterville. Police said the man was driving on Lansing Road when the vehicle left the road and drove into a ditch near Stewart Road.

The driver had minor injuries.

Police said the driver was issued a ticket for careless driving after he told them he had fallen asleep.

