Beagles saved from breeding facility learning how to be dogs in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 2,000 beagles have been rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. Officials estimate it will take 60 days to remove them all.

Homes will have to be found for them, and they’ll need to be taught how to adjust to normal life, outside of the facility. 10 of those beagles were brought to mid-Michigan’s Capital Area Humane Society.

This will be the second time Levi Berkshire has fostered an animal for the Capital Area Humane Society. Berkshire named the beagle Willow. She’s almost three years old and has to learn how to be a puppy.

“For her, it’s going to probably take a little time to be able to get used to humans and to the affection portion of it,” said Berkshire. “Because even just to pet her she stops and freezes.”

He said Willow came to him in good condition, but Berkshire still has concerns.

“Just being able to be around humans and understand what true love is. I think that’s just the big key. She’s showing signs of being able to accept humans and the love. It’s just -- she’s got that cautious, skittish side to her a little bit,” said Berkshire.

That’s because of the way the beagles were treated at the breeding facility in Virginia. Beagles were killed instead of being treated; nursing mothers were denied any food, and in some of the food maggots, mold, and feces were found.

Julia Willson is president and CEO at Capital Area Humane Society.

“I think the biggest challenge for them moving forward is going to be socialization and learning how to be a pet dog,” said Willson. “They’ve spent their entire life in research facility, which presents some challenges when transitioning into a regular dog.”

Berkshire said fostering animals isn’t always easy but he’s bringing his patience.

“Just take time. This is just the second day really so, just going to take a week or two probably just to get used to somebody loving her and showing her what that is,” said Berkshire.

