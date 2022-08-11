Tigers Swept By Cleveland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cleveland Guardians completed a three game sweep of the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon with a 4-3 win in 10 innings at Comerica Park. The Tigers scored two runs to tie the game in the ninth and had runners at second and third base with no one out but could not score the winner. The Tigers’ record falls to 43-70 after the 1-6 homestand. The Tigers open a three game series in Chicago Friday night against the White Sox.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.