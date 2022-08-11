Tigers Swept By Cleveland

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Cleveland Guardians completed a three game sweep of the Detroit Tigers Thursday afternoon with a 4-3 win in 10 innings at Comerica Park. The Tigers scored two runs to tie the game in the ninth and had runners at second and third base with no one out but could not score the winner. The Tigers’ record falls to 43-70 after the 1-6 homestand. The Tigers open a three game series in Chicago Friday night against the White Sox.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
New school year, new rules for Lansing School District
GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
State police identify man killed by electrocution in Hillsdale County

Latest News

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker notched his 2,000 win as a manager Tuesday night against the...
Baker Back With Astros
ARCHIVO - Tom Brady, quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, abandona el campo tras un...
Brady To Take Short Break From Bucs
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
NBA To Retire Russell’s Number Six
Tom Izzo signs new 5-year contract with Michigan State University