WATCH: Temps and gas prices dropping

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our rain chances heading into the weekend and if the air conditioners will get an extended break.

Plus it’s a tasty Thursday as a fast food chain introducing a sweet morning snack, and we have what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 10, 2022

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 101° 1864
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1865
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1900
  • Jackson Record Low: 44º 1967

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
New school year, new rules for Lansing School District
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County
DeWitt Township police seek 2 for questioning in stolen wallet

Latest News

Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
Few Degrees Cooler Today
Lansing police officer is back for a G.R.E.A.T cause
Lansing police officer is back for a G.R.E.A.T cause
Lansing police officer is back for a G.R.E.A.T cause
Lansing police officer is back for a G.R.E.A.T cause