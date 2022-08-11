WATCH: Temps and gas prices dropping
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our rain chances heading into the weekend and if the air conditioners will get an extended break.
Plus it’s a tasty Thursday as a fast food chain introducing a sweet morning snack, and we have what’s coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
- A few degrees cooler on Thursday
- Gas prices dip below $4 for the first time in 5 months
- New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case
- Detroit Tigers part ways with GM Al Avila
- Judge approves addition of new defendant in Oxford High School lawsuit
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 10, 2022
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 101° 1864
- Lansing Record Low: 39° 1865
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: 44º 1967
