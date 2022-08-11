Smoltz Sr. Passes Away

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.

