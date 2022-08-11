Organizers put emphasis on female veterans at this weekend’s Vet Fest

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan veteran nonprofit VETLIFE brings the veteran community the largest FREE veteran event in the State of Michigan. The purpose of Vet Fest is to bring veterans together to enjoy camaraderie and connect them to their military benefits they earned through their service.

VETLIFE co-founder Joshua Parish says, “Michigan is home to almost 600,000 veterans, but in 2019 less than 12% were connected to a federal benefit. VETLIFE is doing something no other organization has successfully been able to do and that is connect veterans to their benefits at a very large scale.”

VETLIFE co-founder Cortnie Parish says, “There are so many veterans throughout this country that do not even know what benefits are out there. Many do not know where to go or what they maybe entitled to. At VETLIFE we make it our mission to connect these veterans to vetted resources and help answer all of their questions.” VETLIFE is hosting Vet Fest on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 12 – 4 PM at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds.

Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families. Registration is required and you will be asked to show your military designated ID at check in. Vet Fest is family oriented and veteran’s family members can enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, live bands, backpack and school supply giveaways, celebrity appearances, and more. Veterans will enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran specific resources. All veterans in attendance will also be entered into drawings to win a wide variety of prizes valued from $300 to $2000. To register for Vet Fest visit: bit.ly/vetfest22

There are currently around 44,000 female veterans in the State of Michigan and a significant percentage of them are often overlooked and underserved. VETLIFE’s mission is to ensure that no veteran ever feels that they are alone in the fight to obtain the benefits they earned, and we hope to play a part in helping bring our veteran community together.

At VETFEST this year we want to recognize our female sisters and highlight their military service. If you are a female veteran or know a female veteran that you would like to see recognized, please DM their name and branch of service and they will do a shout out to them on stage!

