New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023

It’s first new roller coaster at Cedar Point since Steel Vengeance opened in 2018.
(Cedar Point)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new themed area, complete with a new roller coaster, is expected to open at Cedar Point in 2023.

According to the amusement park, the new area - The Boardwalk - will be a modern interpretation of Cedar Point’s past. It will include a new ride, dining and entertainment for visitors along the Lake Erie shoreline.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience,” said vice president and general manager Carrie Boldman. “This new area captures it all. Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

The area will include the Wild Mouse roller coaster, a reimagining of the original Wild Mouse roller coaster built in the 1950s. Park officials said the new coaster will provide an experience the original couldn’t, with cars that will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track.

How the coaster’s cars will spin will vary with the number of riders in each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same.

It’s first new roller coaster at Cedar Point since Steel Vengeance opened in 2018.

More information on Cedar Point can be found on the park’s official website here.

(Cedar Point)

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
New school year, new rules for Lansing School District
GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County

Latest News

These water bottles show the color of Flint's water during the Flint water crisis
Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial
Plus Claudia Sella is looking at how a community is responding to the cancellation of the youth...
What are the weekend’s rain chances? Plus some traffic-stopping art
Michigan State Police arrested a Lansing woman after a concealed weapon was found in a traffic...
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
Cooler air brings rain chances and fall-like weather.
What are the weekend’s rain chances? Plus some traffic-stopping art