New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new themed area, complete with a new roller coaster, is expected to open at Cedar Point in 2023.

According to the amusement park, the new area - The Boardwalk - will be a modern interpretation of Cedar Point’s past. It will include a new ride, dining and entertainment for visitors along the Lake Erie shoreline.

“The Boardwalk is our vision of what the classic Cedar Point Boardwalk would have felt like long ago: the sights, the sounds, the electricity of the experience,” said vice president and general manager Carrie Boldman. “This new area captures it all. Lakeside attractions have always been a part of Cedar Point’s 153-year history, and that tradition lives on. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy this stunning new centerpiece of summertime fun.”

The area will include the Wild Mouse roller coaster, a reimagining of the original Wild Mouse roller coaster built in the 1950s. Park officials said the new coaster will provide an experience the original couldn’t, with cars that will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track.

How the coaster’s cars will spin will vary with the number of riders in each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same.

It’s first new roller coaster at Cedar Point since Steel Vengeance opened in 2018.

