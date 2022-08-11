In My View: Lions could make their one home exhibition game count

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions play their one home exhibition game Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

I claim such games are big for bottom tier NFL teams like the Lions, who are trying to identify depth and talent overall. If they can have a productive three game pre season maybe they can win their first two regular season games at home against Philadelphia and then Washington.

A 2-0 Lions start? The fans around here would go crazy to be sure, premature as that would be.

