In My View: Lions could make their one home exhibition game count

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions play their one home exhibition game Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

I claim such games are big for bottom tier NFL teams like the Lions, who are trying to identify depth and talent overall. If they can have a productive three game pre season maybe they can win their first two regular season games at home against Philadelphia and then Washington.

A 2-0 Lions start? The fans around here would go crazy to be sure, premature as that would be.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
New school year, new rules for Lansing School District
GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
State police identify man killed by electrocution in Hillsdale County

Latest News

In My View: Big Ten’s $1 billion deal
In My View: After Pearson, Michigan hockey pins hopes for next season on Naurato
In My View: Would replacing Avila improve things?
In My View: We’ll see if the Tigers’ losing streak continues