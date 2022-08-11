MSU law professor, Genesee County judge resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

Judge Joseph J. Farah
Judge Joseph J. Farah(WNEM)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - A Genesee County judge has tendered a letter of resignation following allegations of sexual harassment.

7th Circuit Court Judge Joseph J. Farah issued the letter, which can be read below, to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In the one-sentence letter, Farah says his resignation will be effective on Nov. 9.

In 1998, then Gov. John Engler appointed Farah to a bench seat in Genesee County.

According to the Michigan State University College of Law website, Farah was once an adjunct professor. He also served as an adjunct professor at Cooley Law School. Farah attended both MSU and Cooley Law and is a board member of the Michigan Judges Association and Board of Law Examiners.

