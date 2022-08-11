Michigan State Police to crack down on drunk driving through Labor Day Weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Friday, you’ll see more Michigan State Police troopers on the road in an effort to crack down on drunk driving.

Through Sept. 5, there will be increased police enforcement and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired.

Police said 45% of traffic deaths involve alcohol or drugs and as summer comes to a close, people are out and about for festivals, parties and celebrations with family members and friends.

“We know it’s a time when a lot of people are getting together, making that last trip to the cottage, connecting before college starts,” said Kendall Wingrove, with the Office of Highway Safety. “And we want everybody to celebrate very responsibly.”

Through Labor Day Weekend, police in Michigan will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol throughout the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement period.

Police said in 2021, one person was killed in an alcohol-involved crash every 24 hours and 32 minutes.

