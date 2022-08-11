Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop

Michigan State Police arrested a Lansing woman after a concealed weapon was found in a traffic stop.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop.

On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.

Crime: Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified

“After further investigation, the driver, a 49 year old female from Lansing was arrested and lodged for CCW,” MSP wrote in a public post.

In Michigan, it is legal for a person to carry a gun in public as long as the person is carrying the gun “with lawful intent” and the gun is not concealed. However, carrying a concealed weapon is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

The suspect was taken into custody and is awaiting arraignment.

