Michigan State gives Tom Izzo new deal worth $6.2 per year

Michigan State has signed basketball coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo(Matthew Schmucker, WILX | Matthew Schmucker, WILX)
By LARRY LAGE
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michigan State has signed coach Tom Izzo to a new deal valued at $6.2 million per season, giving him about $2 million more each year.

The school announced the deal Thursday, saying that the five-year rollover contract will need to be approved by its board next month.

Izzo, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, won a national championship in 2000 and leads all active coaches with eight Final Four appearances. He led Michigan State to a 24th straight NCAA Tournament last season. He has won the Big Ten title 10 times in the regular season and six conference tournament championships.

The 67-year-old Izzo has led the Spartans since the 1995-96 season, when he was promoted from assistant to head coach, replacing the retiring Jud Heathcote.

After a slow start, the hard-driving coach turned the program into a national powerhouse by focusing on rebounding, defending and playing top-flight competition each season before Big Ten play.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
New school year, new rules for Lansing School District
GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
State police identify man killed by electrocution in Hillsdale County

Latest News

Detroit Tigers part ways with GM Al Avila
Tigers GM Al Avila fired after 7 years, no playoffs
Huron River
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
Some drivers waited up to an hour, just to get their fill up.
Man exonerated of 4 killings offers free gas in Detroit
City of Flint
Homegrown foundation leader builds bridges, trust in Flint