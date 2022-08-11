LIVE: What are the weekend’s rain chances? Plus some traffic-stopping art

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki takes a look at our rain chances for the weekend and if the air conditioners will get the weekend off.

Plus we have an update on the GM plant closed due to a homicide investigation, a judge stepping down amid sexual harassment allegations, and what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 10, 2022

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 101° 1864
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1865
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1900
  • Jackson Record Low: 44º 1967

