Lansing police seek missing 14-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl.

According to authorities, Kelis Terry was last seen Saturday. She is a 14-year-old girl who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing red crocs, black shorts with a gold design and a black shirt.

Anyone who has seen Kelis Terry or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

