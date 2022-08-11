Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial

These water bottles show the color of Flint's water during the Flint water crisis
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - A judge has declared a mistrial in a dispute over partial liability for Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water.

The jury couldn’t reach a verdict after hearing months of evidence against two engineering firms, Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews and Newman. The firms were accused of not doing enough to get Flint to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.

After hearing months of evidence, the jury began deliberations on July 25 but also took a planned 11-day break before returning Tuesday.

Flint’s water became contaminated in 2014-15 because water pulled from the Flint River wasn’t treated to reduce the corrosive effect on lead pipes. Veolia and LAN said bad decisions by state and local officials caused the crisis.

