Jackson man sentenced to decades in sexual assault, kidnapping case

Najee Thompson
Najee Thompson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly and Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson man was sentenced Thursday to up to 72 years in prison following a sexual assault conviction.

Background: Jackson man facing life in prison following sexual assault conviction

Najee Thompson was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for criminal sexual conduct, 10 to 22.5 years for criminal sexual conduct, and 2-3 years for interfering with electronic communications.

Authorities said the criminal sexual conduct sentences are to be served consecutively.

Thompson was convicted in connection with an October 2019 incident that resulted in the sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment of a 18-year-old woman from Howell.

Background: Jackson man faces 20 years if convicted, facing additional charges

