Jackson man sentenced to decades in sexual assault, kidnapping case

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson man was sentenced Thursday to up to 72 years in prison following a sexual assault conviction.

Najee Thompson was sentenced to 25 to 50 years for criminal sexual conduct, 10 to 22.5 years for criminal sexual conduct, and 2-3 years for interfering with electronic communications.

Authorities said the criminal sexual conduct sentences are to be served consecutively.

Thompson was convicted in connection with an October 2019 incident that resulted in the sexual assault and unlawful imprisonment of a 18-year-old woman from Howell.

