Izzo Agrees To Contract Extension
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Thursday men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has agreed to a contract extension. It continues as a five year rollover arrangement and compensation has been increased to an average of $6.2 million per year. Izzo begins his 28th season as head coach this fall. The arrangement must be approved by the board of trustees at a September 9th meeting.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.