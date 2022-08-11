Izzo Agrees To Contract Extension

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 83-67. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Thursday men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has agreed to a contract extension. It continues as a five year rollover arrangement and compensation has been increased to an average of $6.2 million per year. Izzo begins his 28th season as head coach this fall. The arrangement must be approved by the board of trustees at a September 9th meeting.

