Izzo Agrees To Contract Extension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Thursday men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has agreed to a contract extension. It continues as a five year rollover arrangement and compensation has been increased to an average of $6.2 million per year. Izzo begins his 28th season as head coach this fall. The arrangement must be approved by the board of trustees at a September 9th meeting.

