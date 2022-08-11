Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan for first time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials announced Thursday the first detection of an invasive bug in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a small group of spotted lanternflies were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday.

Spotted Lanternfly (Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org.)

State officials said the spotted lanternfly move easily on firewood, tires and vehicles. The planthopper is indigenous to parts of China and feeds on a wide range of plants, including grapes. It can produce a sticky liquid that collects on the ground and turns into a mold that can kill plants.

The spotted lanternfly was first found in the United States in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania and has since spread rapidly through eastern states. Authorities said there have been confirmed sightings of the spotted lanternfly in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

If you see suspect adult or immature spotted lanternflies, the DNR is asking you to take pictures if possible, record the location, try to collect them in a container and report it. If you see suspect egg masses or other signs and symptoms, do not disturb them.

You can report sightings through Michigan’s Eyes in the Field online reporting system or through the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network online reporting tool.

More information on the spotted lanternfly can be found on the state of Michigan’s official website here or on Michigan State University’s page on the spotted lanternfly here.

