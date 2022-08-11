Ingham County using survey to map internet upgrade

(unsplash.com)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The federal government is requiring Michigan have a five-year plan to provide internet for underserved and rural communities in Ingham County. That includes schools and businesses.

The county has created a survey to pinpoint those areas. It includes an internet speed test that will let residents measure how quickly they are able to download and upload data.

The Ingham County Controller says the survey, available here and in the link below, will ensure everyone has access to high-speed internet.

The deadline for the survey is Aug. 31. Once the survey is completed, the federal government will provide funding to serve those communities. Ingham County residents who don’t have internet may call the Ingham County Controller’s Office at 517-676-72-06 to get a paper survey sent to their home.

Ingham County survey: How fast is your internet?

