Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to unsafe helmets, there will be no football season for children in the Fowlerville Youth Football League.

The existing helmets were dropped off to a company that promised to recondition them. In late-July, the company returned the helmets, but they were not fixed.

League organizers were unable to find another company to fix them in time, so they made the difficult decision to cancel the season.

“When I heard my mom say it, my heart just dropped,” said Kole Murphy. “Like my soul left my body.”

“I was upset. Surprise,” said Nathan Tsosie. “Disbelief, honestly. It’s just sad.”

Some children struggled to find the words to explain their heartbreak. A season full of promise was ripped out from under them. The boys found out Wednesday night that there wouldn’t be a football season.

Molly Pappas had to break the bad news to her son.

“It was do difficult. I mean he’s been doing this since he was six. He’s 12 now, so that’s half of his life,” Pappas said. “He’s been in the same program with the same kids and they were so excited.”

She’s not alone. Parents of recreational football players from first to eighth grade had to tell their children after they were told the company responsible for reconditioning their helmets sent them back incomplete.

The boys will boys will have the option to play flag football, but they said it’s not the same.

“It’s more difficult to play tackle for so many years and then just switch the flag football,” Tsosie said. “And it’s not the same because you can get fumbles, but it’s not as easy.”

Parents are urging the community to come together for their boys.

“It’s really unfortunate what happened,” Pappas said. “There are other solutions. We could find helmets we could rally together and make it work, make it happen.”

“Football is the heart of this town and we’re going to do everything we can for them to make sure it happens,” said Morgan Davison.

For these Fowlerville football players, it’s more than just a season and it’s more than just a game.

“I really realized during this it’s not about the team that we’re playing, it’s not about Fowlerville, it’s about the people that make it Fowlerville,” said Hunter Pappas. “I don’t care if we’re Gladiators or if we’re Ice Cream Cones. I just care if we’re together and we still have that brotherhood.”

“To have that brothership, like Hunter said, just to have people that care,” Tsosie said.

They said all they want is to play football, no matter what it takes.

