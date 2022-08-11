Excite’mint’ surrounds St Johns for their Annual Mint Festival

Mint Festival
Mint Festival(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Mint Festival is August 12, 13 & 14in St. Johns, Michigan!

This year’s festival theme is Celebrating Our Roots - an invitation to reflect on thier history, connections, and agricultural heritage.

A big part of Mint Fest is the chocolate mints.

Studio 10 learned how the Hanovers Chocolate Mints are made and how they are preparing for the Mint Festival.

You can see it all in the video above.

For a full schedule of Mint Fest: https://www.mintfest.org/?fbclid=IwAR2LLojTSg5ZNemwbimehzHfvXktjYsyQzylQS1MjMXVAjLEnPGdmlA56qI

