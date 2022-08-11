Cooper Avenue in Lansing closed due to gas leak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A block in Lansing was closed off Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Cooper Avenue, between Pattengill and Marion avenues, was shut down shortly before 5:30 p.m.

News 10 cameras were not allowed near the area due to the risk of a potential explosion, police said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate and make repairs.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

