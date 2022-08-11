Brady To Take Short Break From Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady has been excused from training camp and will be away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 11 days for personal reasons. Coach Todd Bowles says Brady’s break from practice was arranged before camp began. Bowles says Brady won’t return until after the Bucs’ preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 20. The coach says Brady wasn’t going to play the first two preseason games anyway. Bowles says Brady is “going to deal with some personal things” during his absence. The 45-year-old quarterback retired in February only to change his mind six weeks later.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.