Baker Back With Astros

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker notched his 2,000 win as a manager Tuesday night against the...
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker notched his 2,000 win as a manager Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners.(Source: KHOU/CNN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has returned for the finale of a series against the Texas Rangers following a five-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19. The 73-year-old Baker said he never felt bad and had only mild symptoms that he attributed to seasonal allergies before testing positive. Baker tested positive on Friday when the team was on a road trip in Cleveland. He isolated in his hotel room all weekend and did not return to Houston with the team on Sunday night. He returned to Houston on a private jet Monday but wasn’t cleared to return to the dugout until Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
New school year, new rules for Lansing School District
GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
State police identify man killed by electrocution in Hillsdale County

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Tigers Swept By Cleveland
ARCHIVO - Tom Brady, quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay, abandona el campo tras un...
Brady To Take Short Break From Bucs
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
NBA To Retire Russell’s Number Six
Tom Izzo signs new 5-year contract with Michigan State University