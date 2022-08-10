Watson To Start For Browns on Friday

CLEVELAND (AP) - Deshaun Watson will start Cleveland’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville while waiting to learn if the NFL will succeed in keeping him off the field much longer. Watson is potentially facing a year-long suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. He’s playing Friday night against the Jaguars. It’s the quarterback’s first game since Jan. 3, 2021, his final one with the Houston Texans. The three-time Pro Bowler sat out last season after demanding a trade and before he was accused of assault and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions in Texas. Watson was suspended six games last week for violating the personal conduct policy, but the league wanted a tougher penalty and appealed. An arbitrator chosen by Commissioner Roger Goodell is reviewing the case.

