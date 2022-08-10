Supporting the community at Allen Neighborhood Center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our Love Lansing Like a Local feature this week is Farmers Markets. The Allen Neighborhood market is just one of dozens of attractions in the Capital region that are ready to welcome you this summer.

At the Allen Neighborhood Center, we also learned about the Incubator Kitchen Program where farmers and entrepreneurs can develop value-added food businesses and build client bases.

Play, explore and support local! Plan your summer of fun and find all the participating locations at lansing.org/lovelansing.

