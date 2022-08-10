Pirate Player’s Phone Issue Clarified

PHOENIX (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro’s phone faux pas was a relatable moment. The 23-year-old mistakenly left his smartphone in the back pocket of his baseball pants and it flew out when he was sliding into third base during the Pirates’ 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. Castro apologized after the game, saying it was an oversight. Major League Baseball players are banned from using such technology during games. But it’s far from the first time a phone has made a cameo on a pro sports field. Nearly 20 years ago, New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn made a hidden phone part of a touchdown celebration.

