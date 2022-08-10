Pirate Player’s Phone Issue Clarified

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro in the first inning during a baseball game...
Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro’s phone faux pas was a relatable moment. The 23-year-old mistakenly left his smartphone in the back pocket of his baseball pants and it flew out when he was sliding into third base during the Pirates’ 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. Castro apologized after the game, saying it was an oversight. Major League Baseball players are banned from using such technology during games. But it’s far from the first time a phone has made a cameo on a pro sports field. Nearly 20 years ago, New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn made a hidden phone part of a touchdown celebration.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee in Downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad recovered multiple explosives on Aug. 9, 2022 across Metro...
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Latest News

Deshaun Watson
Watson To Start For Browns on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball down court against Boston...
Denzel Valentine to Sign With Celtics
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, right, is greeted at home plate by teammate Robbie Grossman after...
Tigers Fire Avila
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship...
Wake Forest Standout Quarterback Sidelined