New school year, new rules for Lansing School District

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents in the Lansing School District are learning that COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed this fall. Masks are optional, visitors are allowed at schools, and for the first time since the pandemic, students can go on field trips.

Some parents are worried their child will be exposed to COVID-19, while others are happy it seems things are slowly - but surely - getting back to normal.

“You know, as long as they keep the kids protected and keep themselves protected, I think everything is going to go smoothly again. Just stay clean,” said Angel Divine.

Divine sends her children to Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy in Lansing. She said her school did a great job protecting students from COVID-19 and doesn’t think this year will be any different.

“They’re good with keeping the kids safe and keeping the masks on and all of that. So, I think it’s going to be another smooth year. They didn’t have that may COVID cases or anything - I don’t even think they shut down for COVID at all,” said Divine.

Divine said, to her, that means Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy is doing something right. She supports the district’s new policy and thinks other infections may need some attention too, not just COVID-19.

“Don’t live in fear - we’re going on our third year now with COVID so I mean, we’ve gotta be worried about monkeypox now,” said Divine.

“We partner with the Ingham Count Health department and we’ll be offering vaccine clinics at various schools throughout the Fall and into the Spring to make that more accessible for families,” said Susan Wheeler, Coordinator for the COVID Team for the Lansing School District.

Lansing School District’s COVID team said they are working to avoid quarantining students as much as possible with the goal of keeping students in the classroom for their academic and social benefit. The district said if a student tests positive, they must stay home for at least 5 days. They can return to school on day 6 if they are fever free for 24 hours, but a mask is required through day 10 of an infection.

