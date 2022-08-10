New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban.

Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law

On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected in Michigan.

More than a month later, the Michigan Court of Claims issued a temporary injunction against the 1931 ban, which kept abortions legal in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Whitmer filed a new motion that would keep the injunction in place until further orders come from the court.

The order can be read below.

