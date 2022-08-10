New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban.

Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law

On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected in Michigan.

More than a month later, the Michigan Court of Claims issued a temporary injunction against the 1931 ban, which kept abortions legal in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Whitmer filed a new motion that would keep the injunction in place until further orders come from the court.

The order can be read below.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee in Downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night
1 dead, 1 critically injured after electrocution in Hillsdale County
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad recovered multiple explosives on Aug. 9, 2022 across Metro...
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Latest News

MSU swimmers hoping team will be reinstated.
MSU swimmers hope team is reinstated after court ruling
MSU swimmers hope team is reinstated after court ruling
New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case
FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton