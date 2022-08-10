In My View: Big Ten’s $1 billion deal

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 43 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - In the ever-changing world of college sports it figures the television media rights deals will change. Accordingly, the Big Ten will soon announce a jackpot deal worth more than $1 billion per year on a seven-year-deal.

Most of the networks are involved except ESPN, because the offer was more than ESPN was willing to pay. That’s despite 40 years of covering Big Ten football.

In my view we might well get MSU and Michigan games on Saturday nights at News 10, because NBC apparently is involved and those are the times when NBC would get conference games. Our fingers are crossed.

More: In My View

