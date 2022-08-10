MSU swimmers hope team is reinstated after court ruling

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former members of the Michigan State University women’s swim team hoped a federal court ruling means the university will bring the program back.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday MSU violated Title IX by dropping the women’s team from its varsity offerings in 2020.

Read: Judge: MSU not Title IX compliant, but not required to reinstate swimming

An MSU spokesman said the university is reviewing the order Wednesday.

The court’s order doesn’t require the university to bring back the swimming and diving team.

“This was my life. I loved it. I came here for swimming. It’s really important they bring it back,” said Kasey Ven, who was on the team when it was cut.

The athletic department said at the time it cost too much to continue running the program, partly because of the pandemic.

“It still honestly hasn’t completely set in. I work here. And I’m also on the club team, so I’m here all the time,” said Ven.

Ven is part of a group trying to get MSU President Samuel Stanley to bring it back.

“Now with this in their hands, that just do the right thing and reinstate swimming,” said Ven.

“I want MSU to rip the Band-Aid off and reinstate the women’s swim team just because it is possible,” said Ava Boutrous, who was also part of the team in 2020.

Even though she had already graduated, she felt it was essential to hold MSU accountable.

“I want women to have a chance, even regardless if it is swimming or not. I just want them to experience the joy and the lifelong lessons that you get from being a college athlete,” said Boutrous.

The court gave MSU 60 days to come up with a plan to comply with Title IX.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.