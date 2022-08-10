Mid-Michigan business literally ‘blooms’ in Bliss

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bliss Salon Spa & Boutique is a proud woman owned business.

They also like to support other woman owned business in their boutique.

That’s why they have invited Back 9 Farm Cut Flowers to their shopping area.

Check out the video to see how you can get your hands on the bouquets and learn more about Back 9 Farm.

For more information about Bliss Salon Spa & Boutique: https://www.blisssalononline.com/

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

