Mid-Michigan business literally ‘blooms’ in Bliss
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bliss Salon Spa & Boutique is a proud woman owned business.
They also like to support other woman owned business in their boutique.
That’s why they have invited Back 9 Farm Cut Flowers to their shopping area.
Check out the video to see how you can get your hands on the bouquets and learn more about Back 9 Farm.
For more information about Bliss Salon Spa & Boutique: https://www.blisssalononline.com/
