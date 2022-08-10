Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia

Linda Golden
Linda Golden(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County.

According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3.

Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with multiple rust spot.

Anyone who has seen Linda Golden or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

