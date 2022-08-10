LIVE: Sunshine for Wednesday - will it last? Plus the top trending headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at our sunshine chances for the rest of the week.

President Biden signs the PACT Act giving more health benefits to veterans, a major party foul of a beer spill, and the GOAT’s jersey is up for bids! Plus what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.