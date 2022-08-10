Leaders discuss lowering Medicare costs with Inflation Reduction Act

DETROIT (WILX) - US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stopped in Detroit on Tuesday to talk about prescription drug prices.

If it becomes law, the Inflation Reduction Act will lower health care costs for millions of Americans on Medicare.

At the event was Tiffany Crowe, a Medicare recipient who was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 17 in 2006. Crowe says just one of her seizure medications can cost $200-400 a month.

“Even with Medicare, I still paid almost $15,000 in medical care in just nine months,” Crowe said.

While the price tag may be high, support from friends and family has helped her in her fight.

“Even with all that, with the support of my family and friends, I try to live my life to the fullest, and I tell other people with cancer that flipping your point of view from thoughts of dying to thoughts of living makes a huge difference in how you feel,” Crowe said. “Especially dealing with your anxiety that comes with thoughts of dying - which is big for people in the cancer population. Nobody deserves the anxiety of how to cover their health care costs.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow and leaders from Henry Ford Hospital were also at Tuesday’s news conference.

