Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future.

Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.

“Jackson is a community that I have been a part of my whole life,” Fairchild said. “I think if anything can be successful in Jackson, then it can grow and be successful anywhere.”

In Michigan alone, pollinators account for about 50% of the states agriculture and without bees - like the ones Fairchild cares for - he said there can’t be an us.

“People have to realize that we are interdependent to all species on this earth,” said Connie Crancer, with Pollinator Partnership.

She said many people don’t understand how much is impacted when we don’t protect pollinators.

“We have to bring back balance in our ecosystems and our food systems,” said Crancer.

She said that incentives like Fairchild’s can revolutionize conservation. In 2021, Jackson took what Fairchild believes is a big step in conservation. Under the urban farming ordinance, people living in the area are now able to own apiaries otherwise known as bee farms, on their property.

“My goal is to have areas every three to five miles to make sure there is maximum pollination, because each hive covers about a three to five mile radius, creating sanctuaries and conservatories around the city,” Fairchild said.

He said he understands that not everyone has the time or means to keep up with hive, so he created an adoption program.

“They can come out to the apiaries, visit their bees, learn about bee keeping, take classes on pollinators, extract their own honey and each adopter will get half their year’s honey supply from their hive,” Fairchild said.

He hopes that the buzz will soon catch on and you will be able to hear and see bees around the City of Jackson.

