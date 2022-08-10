Holt Public Schools to kick off school year for Mid-Michigan, countdown begins for other schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Notice the sun setting earlier? For teachers and students that’s a big reminder that the 2022-23 school year is approaching.

Eight of the 11 schools in Holt Public School District will start Monday, Aug. 15. Wilcox Elementary and Elliot Elementary are currently under construction and classes will start Aug. 29.

This year is full of new beginnings, new energy and new faces for Holt. The district will welcome 41 new educators this year. Superintendent Dr. David Hornak said it couldn’t be a better set up to start the year on the right foot.

“Being in involved with Holt Public Schools for the last 29 years, the energy is very much different this year,” Hornak said. “I truly believe that students and staff are ready to come back.”

Hornak said teachers and students are eager to get in the door. Holt is among the first Mid-Michigan schools to start off the year. However, teachers from other districts are just as excited to start.

Terrel Boyd is about to have his 30th first day of school. As a 2nd grade teacher at Gier Elementary, Boyd said the past two years have been a hard journey - one where teachers had to lean on each other for support. Between virtual teaching and COVID protocols, he’s excited for normalcy.

Boyd feels confident about the school year but he knows caution is still required.

“You don’t know what to expect, if you know what I mean. We know that COVID is still here and we’re just going to have to deal with things as they come,” Boyd said. “But I am more excited than I was last year. I was very very very nervous.”

Boyd’s students (who haven’t learned he’s their teacher yet) still have a few weeks left of summer. He will be in the classroom getting ready to welcome them.

“I think the kids are excited to get back to school too. I know a few students of mine were really upset when school was done last year.” said Boyd.

He will be watching as neighboring district, Holt, start their first day. Hornak said he will be putting the lessons they’ve learned the past two years to good use.

“We have learned that we can be and do things in a more flexible manor,” Hornak said. “The reality is we were required to pivot pretty much overnight during the pandemic and we did the best that we possibly could.”

Holt teachers will report for their first day of work Thursday, bright and early. Masks will not be required for both Holt and Lansing students.

