Ford plans to use carbon-free electricity at all Michigan plants by 2025

DETROIT (WILX) - A major renewable energy deal was announced Wednesday between the Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy.

The automaker announced it will use clean energy to power all of its electricity supply in Michigan. As part of the agreement, DTE said it will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford by 2025.

DTE said building the solar arrays will create 250 temporary jobs and 10 permanent jobs.

Ford said it’s part of an effort for the company to become carbon-neutral and that by 2025, every Ford vehicle in Michigan will be assembled with the equivalent of 100% carbon-free electricity, ahead of the automaker’s goal.

The companies said it is the largest renewable energy purchase through a utility in U.S. history.

