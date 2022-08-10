Detroit Tigers part ways with GM Al Avila

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2022
DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday the team has parted ways with General Manager and Executive Vice President Al Avila.

Avila was in the position for seven years, when he was appointed by Mike llitch. He had joined the organization in 2022 as Assistant General Manager.

“Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization. Al’s loyalty and dedication has served as an example to all during his time as a leader in our baseball operations department,” said Christopher llitch, Detroit Tigers Chairman and CEO. “I will oversee the search process for our next baseball operations leader, in collaboration with several members of our baseball and business operations executive teams.”

