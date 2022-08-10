Detroit Tigers part ways with GM Al Avila

DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday the team has parted ways with General Manager and Executive Vice President Al Avila.

Avila was in the position for seven years, when he was appointed by Mike llitch. He had joined the organization in 2022 as Assistant General Manager.

“Once I decided to make a change, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization. Al’s loyalty and dedication has served as an example to all during his time as a leader in our baseball operations department,” said Christopher llitch, Detroit Tigers Chairman and CEO. “I will oversee the search process for our next baseball operations leader, in collaboration with several members of our baseball and business operations executive teams.”

“For nearly 22 years, I have given my heart and soul to this franchise, and I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Ilitch, along with Chris, for the opportunity and treating me and my family as their own. We’ve celebrated successes and enjoyed great moments, and I’m proud to have worked with so many talented people in baseball operations and throughout the organization. I’ll cherish our friendships and the successes we all celebrated together. To Tigers fans, you’re the best and you deserve a winner. I wish the results would have been better this season but know there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years. God Bless everyone.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.