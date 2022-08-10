Denzel Valentine to Sign With Celtics

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 10, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Lansing Sexton High School and Michigan State basketball standout Denzel Valentine is about to sign with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. It is a non guaranteed deal so Valentine will have to make the final roster to get paid. Valentine is now 28 years old and it would be his eighth NBA season if he makes the team. Valentine is in Lansing this week working is annual kids camp. He ended last season playing in Maine in the G League.

