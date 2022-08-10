Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of familiar phone scam

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are letting residents know of a scam phone call.

According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people posing as officials with the Sheriff’s Office, who inform residents they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not calling anyone to collect fines over the phone and anyone who receives these calls should hang up.

If this sounds familiar, it’s a scam that has occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use a similar pattern. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Anyone with questions regarding the situation is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200.

