Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Three men accused of helping in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were in court Tuesday.

Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison and Paul Beller, members of Wolverine Watchmen, are accused of helping train others to carry out the plot at a home in Jackson County.

Their lawyers were sorting out rules for the upcoming trial with the judge and Attorney General’s office.

They argued mostly about who would be allowed to testify and what evidence would be allowed to be entered.

The three aren’t expected to be back in court until their trial begins. Jury selection is expected to begin on October 3.

