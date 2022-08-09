Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles

Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
By Cody Butler
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Three men accused of helping in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were in court Tuesday.

Background: Trial for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot will proceed

Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison and Paul Beller, members of Wolverine Watchmen, are accused of helping train others to carry out the plot at a home in Jackson County.

Their lawyers were sorting out rules for the upcoming trial with the judge and Attorney General’s office.

They argued mostly about who would be allowed to testify and what evidence would be allowed to be entered.

The three aren’t expected to be back in court until their trial begins. Jury selection is expected to begin on October 3.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
A fire broke out at Paramount Coffee in Downtown Lansing on Tuesday morning.
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

Latest News

M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
New artwork downtown literally stops traffic
New artwork downtown literally stops traffic
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Wolverine Watchmen back in court for kidnapping plot roles
Judge: MSU not Title IX compliant, but not required to reinstate swimming