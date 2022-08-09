Studio 10 Tidbit: National Book Lover’s Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - August 9th is National Book Lover’s Day.

A day for all those who love to read, National Book Lovers Day encourages you to find your favorite reading place, a good book (whether it be fiction or non-fiction) and read the day away.

Did you know that if you read for 20 minutes a day, you could read 1.8 million words a year?

Happy reading!

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

