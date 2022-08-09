Sterling Heights Council candidate charged with forging signatures

(MGN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WILX) - A Sterling Heights man is facing felony charges for alleged ballot fraud.

Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Paul Manni, 27, has been charge with nine counts of forging a signature on an absent voter application, a five-year felony, and nine counts of making a false statement on an absent voter ballot application, a 90-day misdemeanor. The charges stem from the November 2021 election.

Read: Civics class, community service for voting fraud suspects

According to Nessel’s office, the City Clerk for Sterling Heights became suspicious when Manni, then a candidate for city council, personally dropped off about 50 absentee voter applications with his signature while indicating that he was delivering the applications at the voters’ request.

Nine of the voters included in the applications were reached by clerk staff to verify if they did, in fact, wish to apply for an absentee ballot. Each of the nine individuals advised told investigators they did not seek to apply for an absentee ballot.

The Clerk then contacted the Bureau of Elections to report the suspected fraud, which prompted an investigation. After completing the investigation, it was referred to the Department of Attorney General for evaluation. None of the applications turned in by Manni resulted in a valid ballot going to the voter.

“These charges prove the state’s signature matching standards and other election security checks and balances catch instances of wrongdoing, prompt thorough investigations and result in appropriate action,” Nessel said. “I appreciate our ongoing partnership with the BOE to root out attempts to undermine our elections.”

Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5, and has a probable cause conference scheduled for Aug. 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police Department investigating an Aug. 5, 2022 shooting on the city's south side.
3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Lock your doors, take your keys - Mason warn residents of rise in auto thefts
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
(Source: MGN)
Michigan Attorney General candidate among group being investigated for election tampering

Latest News

Cooler and Drier Air Returns Tuesday
LIVE: Cooler air returns, Biden signs $280M CHIPS Act
Consumer’s Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career