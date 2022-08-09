Remembering an icon, actor opens up about health scare

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole lets us know if the cooler, drier air will be sticking around or if summer is still here. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to take a look at the morning’s top trending stories, including Hollywood and beyond remembering a pop icon, an actor opening up about a health struggle, and wild video shows teens crash a car during a chase.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 9, 2022

Average High: 81º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1864

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1964

Jackson Record High: 98º 1900

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1964

