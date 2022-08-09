Red Sox Lose Pitcher Sale

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident over the weekend and will miss the rest of the season. The Red Sox say Sale had surgery Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year. The 33-year-old Boston ace appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He suffered a broken left pinkie finger when he was hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees on July 17 and had surgery the next day. The Red Sox are last in the AL East. Sale has thrown only 48 1/3 innings since the end of the 2019 season.

