New artwork downtown literally stops traffic
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Traffic light boxes are getting a new life in downtown Lansing.

Mid-Michigan artists are now using them as canvases to paint on them.

It’s all part of a new initiative with Downtown Inc. to refresh and revamp downtown post-pandemic.

Hear from one of the artists and an organizer in the video.

If you are an artist and are interested in painting on one of the traffic light boxes- you can email: julie@downtownlansing.org.

The city hopes to fill several more light boxes throughout downtown.

