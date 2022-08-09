New artwork downtown literally stops traffic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Traffic light boxes are getting a new life in downtown Lansing.

Mid-Michigan artists are now using them as canvases to paint on them.

It’s all part of a new initiative with Downtown Inc. to refresh and revamp downtown post-pandemic.

Hear from one of the artists and an organizer in the video.

If you are an artist and are interested in painting on one of the traffic light boxes- you can email: julie@downtownlansing.org.

The city hopes to fill several more light boxes throughout downtown.

