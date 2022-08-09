In My View: After Pearson, Michigan hockey pins hopes for next season on Naurato

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 21 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - His name is Brandon Naurato, and he is the new Michigan hockey coach for the coming season.

It’s bizarre how Michigan changed coaches from the end of the Frozen Four back in April.

Michigan for sure looked awkward figuring out what to do with Mel Pearson, the standing coach. He was a big winner for five years, but couldn’t get out of his own way as his own worst enemy for sure.

Hopefully Naurato can find the formula this team needs to succeed.

