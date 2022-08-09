Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.
According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m.
Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant. If you come across what might be explosives, do not move them and contact the police.
