Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad recovered multiple explosives on Aug. 9, 2022 across Metro...
The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad recovered multiple explosives on Aug. 9, 2022 across Metro Detroit.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.

According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m.

Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant. If you come across what might be explosives, do not move them and contact the police.

