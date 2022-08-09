Michigan State Police arrest man accused of throwing rock, injuring 7-year-old girl

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl was injured Saturday after a man reportedly threw a rock at a truck that contained his ex-girlfriend.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to McCoy Road in Evergreen Township on reports of an assault. Police said the driver of a truck was with his girlfriend and her two children on Plywood Road, when they saw her ex-boyfriend, who reportedly slammed on the brakes and followed them.

While on McCoy Road, police said the ex-boyfriend passed the truck, pressed his brakes suddenly and threw a large rock from his Jeep at the truck.

The rock ricocheted off the truck and went through the windshield of a Dodge Caravan traveling in the opposite direction. Police said a 7-year-old girl in the backseat sustained minor injuries due to flying glass.

Brandon Allen Clifton, a 31-year-old from Gaylord, was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers and lodged at the Otsego County Jail. He was arraigned on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count malicious destruction of personal property over $1,000 but less than $20,000 and littering - object in vehicle path.

His bond was set at $2,000 cash surety.

(WILX)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

